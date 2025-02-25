© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support our student workers on Bronco Giving Day
Click here for Wood River Valley station status

Canyon County considers building new jail for female inmates

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop,
Giselle Salas
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:17 AM MST
A satellite picture of a block of streets, including the Canyon County Court House with a lot next to it, with a designated yellow square where Pod 6 is expected to be built
Canyon County
/
Press release

Canyon County Commissioners have a plan to build a permanent jail for female inmates.

Since 2019, county officials have leased mobile jail units, known as Pod 6, from All Detainment Solutions, a private company in Missouri. Pod 6 housed female inmates because of overcrowding issues at the county’s primary holding facility.

The new facility will be located on the county’s 26-acre Pond Lane property in Caldwell. The county bought the land in 2007 for a new jail, but four attempts to get funding through bonds failed.

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners canceled the contract for Pod 6 earlier this month because of safety concerns including mold, water, HVAC and sewage conflicts.

On Monday, board members discussed the plan for a new women's facility, that would include 192 beds.
Tags
News Canyon CountyCanyon County Jail
Sofia Blenkinsop
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2023 and have since covered everything from fireworks to Christmas trees during my time as an intern. Whether it’s drafting interview questions or editing soundbites, I love diving into each and every part of the journalistic storytelling process.
See stories by Sofia Blenkinsop
Giselle Salas
I am dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and ensuring they are heard. Fluent in both Spanish and English, I specialize in bridging cultural gaps and crafting strategies that resonate with different audiences and goals.
See stories by Giselle Salas

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate