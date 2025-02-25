Canyon County considers building new jail for female inmates

Canyon County Commissioners have a plan to build a permanent jail for female inmates.

Since 2019, county officials have leased mobile jail units, known as Pod 6, from All Detainment Solutions, a private company in Missouri. Pod 6 housed female inmates because of overcrowding issues at the county’s primary holding facility.

The new facility will be located on the county’s 26-acre Pond Lane property in Caldwell. The county bought the land in 2007 for a new jail, but four attempts to get funding through bonds failed.

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners canceled the contract for Pod 6 earlier this month because of safety concerns including mold, water, HVAC and sewage conflicts.

On Monday, board members discussed the plan for a new women's facility, that would include 192 beds.