Now, this is truly spring. Time for the Boise Farmers Market

Spring comes to us in a number of ways.



Meteorological spring: March 1

Vernal equinox: March 20

Treefort: March 26

Baseball’s opening day: March 27

But for many of us, it will be the opening day of the Boise Farmers Market; and this year, that’s Saturday, April 5.

“Let’s spring into the market,” said Amber Bierele, BFM executive director.

The market has a fascinating history (but we’ll save that one for another day). But what truly distinguishes BFM is that it’s all about… well, where the food comes from. A good supermarkets and even other markets like to tout “local” produce. But it’s in the Boise Farmer Market’s DNA.

“It means farmers and ranchers within about 150 miles,” said Bierele. “When you shop with us, it goes to them.”

Bierele visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the new season and announce that the market will have an historic number of farmers and ranchers on opening day.

