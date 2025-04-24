Boise Mayor responds to Attorney General, will keep Pride flag, other flags up

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean responded to a letter from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador earlier this month , saying the City is “flying two flags in defiance of the law.”

That law is the recently passed House Bill 96 and it prohibits non-official flags from being displayed on government property. The statute does not define the type of crime violators are committing nor which penalties they should face.

“As uncomfortable as it is to be threatened by you, the Attorney General, for standing with and for my community, I welcome the valuable public dialogue your threats have sparked,” wrote McLean in a letter posted to social media.

As Boise State Public Radio previously reported, the law states government entities can only fly official flags on their property, which are restricted to US, state, city, army branches, POW/MIA and tribal flags. Schools can also display their own banners.

Labrador previously acknowledged the code did not include criminal or civil penalties, but relied on the goodwill of elected officials for implementation.

The City of Boise has several flags flying in front of City Hall, which appear in this Instagram post from the City. The flags include the American flag, the Boise city flag, the POW/MIA flag, the Pride flag and a flag for organ donation. April is National Donate Life Month, which honors those who have given organs.

McLean ended her letter to Labrador by saying she hopes this “ends any dispute and that we can instead work together on issues that advance prosperity for our residents. But I will say again, if your office intends to pursue enforcement or penalties against me for standing up for the citizens and rights I made as a sacred promise to represent, I’ll be at City Hall doing the work I was elected to do, in service to a city that remains steadfast in our fidelity to the Constitution and to our commitment to liberty, fairness, and opportunity for everyone.”