Boise students ‘band’ together at Treefort Music Hall to support Idaho Foodbank

Many low-income families in Idaho are facing uncertain times, as funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been paused and only partially restored temporarily amidst a federal government shutdown. Students in Boise found a way to help.

The Traveler , a local band of students from the Idaho Fine Arts Academy, will perform alongside jdhix for a benefit concert at Treefort Music Hall in support of the Idaho Foodbank on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The idea for the event started when Casey Byington and her daughter, Gracie, wanted to help families struggling with food insecurity. The Byington family had volunteered with the Idaho Foodbank in the past, and Gracie is a band member. The only thing missing was a concert venue.

“I reached out to Treefort Music Hall, run by Duck Club , and they were so on board, it was like instant response, yes, let's do this,” said Casey.

Collin Lyles, the lead of The Traveler, was approached by Gracie about putting on a benefit concert and jumped at the chance to help the community.

“As soon as I saw fundraising, I was like, yes, absolutely. I would love to do it. So I just checked with the whole band, made sure we were all good to go, and we kind of just took off from there,” he said.

Lyles said he always wanted to be involved in the community and was grateful for the opportunity to give back by channeling his passion for music.

Casey shared she’s proud of the students for using their talents to benefit a cause and is excited to not only see them perform, but to see how the community comes together for families in need and music.

Doors open at the Treefort Music Hall in Downtown Boise at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.. Non-perishable food items and/or cash donations to the Idaho Foodbank were accepted for admission.