Keep your home safe from wildfires this season

This Fourth of July marks a historic moment as America celebrates its 250th anniversary — but this year also calls for extra precautions as wildfires blaze across the West.

Bottle rockets, roman candles and professional pyrotechnics will light up the sky this weekend. But in an active and tragic start to the fire season, fireworks aren’t just one way humans can spark unintended fires in summer.

“Do people do dumb stuff with fireworks? Do we get lightning? Do we have someone drag trailer chains down the road that starts a bunch of fires?” said Garrett Kirpach, Boise Fire’s Wildfire Captain.

He says Idahoans can do a few things to cut down on risk, including not shooting off fireworks in tall grass and making sure campfires are completely out.

“Being aware of where you're shooting the stuff off and then also being mindful when you're all done,” he added.

Last year on the Fourth, Boise Fire was dispatched to 17 fires and there were 27 fires in Ada County.

Kirpach cites the Palisades and Eaton fires from two years ago as an example of preventive measures to fireproof a home. “A lot of those homes weren't necessarily direct, flame impinged, but a lot of it was embers getting into receptive fuel beds at a house and burning the house down.”

He recommends installing non-combustible siding or non-combustible roofs and putting eight-inch mesh screens in soffit vents to prevent embers from entering the attic.

For the outdoors, he says to avoid flammable plants and materials like juniper and mulch, and trees four to five feet-tall — with space in between.

The city offers a neighborhood chipper program during the fall and spring. Material is taken to the city forestry and integrated into the city composting program.

“So it helps provide extra fiber for the compost,” he said.