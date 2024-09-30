At Pro-Trump flag cruise, Idahoans share what's on their mind ahead of the election

On Saturday morning, about a hundred cars, pickup trucks and a few motorcycles decked in pro-Trump flags, gathered at the Ann Morrison park in Boise. They were there for a cruise organized by the far right conservative group Idaho Liberty dogs in support of the former president.

Reporters Julie Luchetta and Sophia Darlings checked in with folks before they set off for the cruise, which ended in Meridian. On people’s minds? Inflation, immigration, freedom of speech and Idaho’s Proposition 1 , on the ballot this November.

You’ll hear from Idaho residents Dwight McCarty. Wendy Rutherford, Tony Champagne, Erin Daw, Gary Thomas and Peter Probasco.

