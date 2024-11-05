Election Day is upon us! Here's what voters need to know to cast their ballot

As voters head to the polls in the 2024 presidential election, here’s a round up of what to know to cast a ballot on election day.

Voters will need to show a current ID, like a state-issued or tribal Identification card, a passport, or a concealed weapon license

Those who are not yet registered to vote, can do so directly at the polls by showing an ID and proof of residence, like a lease, a utility bill or insurance card.

Idaho Voter Guide If it's your first time voting in Idaho, or you just need a refresher, we have you covered. Below are all the dates and deadlines you need to know, as well as other information like how to register to vote and how to request an absentee ballot in Idaho. Learn More

Voters who requested an absentee or mail in ballot, but haven’t returned it yet, should bring it to their voting location in person. A poll worker will “spoil” it and issue a new one to vote on.

Folks who are registered to vote but do not have a valid ID, can still cast their ballot by signing a Personal Identification Affidavit . That requires providing their name and address, and swearing their identity under penalty of perjury, a felony under Idaho law. Once the affidavit is signed, they will be issued a ballot.

Voters will be allowed to cast their vote as long as they are in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. Counting will start at 9 p.m. MT, once all polling stations in the state are closed.

Live election results from across Idaho Voters across Idaho are already turning out in droves to vote early or by absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Learn More

Find more information on where and how to vote here and follow Boise State Public Radio's Election Coverage here.