Election Day is upon us! Here's what voters need to know to cast their ballot
As voters head to the polls in the 2024 presidential election, here’s a round up of what to know to cast a ballot on election day.
Voters will need to show a current ID, like a state-issued or tribal Identification card, a passport, or a concealed weapon license
Those who are not yet registered to vote, can do so directly at the polls by showing an ID and proof of residence, like a lease, a utility bill or insurance card.
Voters who requested an absentee or mail in ballot, but haven’t returned it yet, should bring it to their voting location in person. A poll worker will “spoil” it and issue a new one to vote on.
Folks who are registered to vote but do not have a valid ID, can still cast their ballot by signing a Personal Identification Affidavit. That requires providing their name and address, and swearing their identity under penalty of perjury, a felony under Idaho law. Once the affidavit is signed, they will be issued a ballot.
Voters will be allowed to cast their vote as long as they are in line at their polling place by 8 p.m. Counting will start at 9 p.m. MT, once all polling stations in the state are closed.
