City Club of Boise - The Complexities of Homelessness

Published December 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST
CCB 12.14.2021 screenshot.JPG
City Club
/

With more than one thousand people experiencing homelessness in Ada County in 2021, our community recognizes that this is a growing crisis. Tackling this community problem requires collaboration and data-driven best practices.

The City of Boise, in partnership with 30+ agencies, convenes and coordinates Our Path Home, an initiative to end family homelessness in Ada County. To achieve the goal of this initiative, the complexities of homelessness and the situation at hand must be understood.

How do we reach net zero homelessness, meaning homelessness is rare, brief and one time - and why is this important?

Panelists:

Stephanie Day, Our Path Home Chair, and Executive Director, CATCH

Wendi Secrist, Executive Director, Idaho Workforce Development Council

Nicki Olivier Hellenkamp, Mayor’s Housing Advisor, Office of the Mayor

Moderator:

Todd Dvorak, City Club programs committee co-chair

Erik Jones
A lifelong Idahoan, Erik has worked for Boise State Public Radio in many capacities over 20 years and is pleased to help bring non-commercial radio news and music to listeners. When he's not wrangling promotions or satellite schedules, he can be heard as weekday host on our news service.
