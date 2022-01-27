© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - A Panel of Pundits Analyze the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session

Published January 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST
ccb_logo.jpg

The City Club of Boise has hosted this annual forum since the organization’s inception in 1995, bringing together citizens, community leaders, legislators, and a panel familiar with the Idaho legislative process to talk about what might happen during this year’s legislative session.

Pundits — Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun, Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television and Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.

Moderator - City Club committee member Kevin Richert.

Tags

City Club Of BoiseIdaho PoliticsIdaho Legislature2022 Legislature