City Club of Boise - A Panel of Pundits Analyze the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session

The City Club of Boise has hosted this annual forum since the organization’s inception in 1995, bringing together citizens, community leaders, legislators, and a panel familiar with the Idaho legislative process to talk about what might happen during this year’s legislative session.

Pundits — Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun, Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television and Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.

Moderator - City Club committee member Kevin Richert.