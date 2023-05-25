City Club of Boise - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

Following a tough Republican primary, Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield handily won election in 2022. With her first legislative session behind her, Superintendent Critchfield joined City Club of Boise for a conversation moderated by Idaho Ed News reporter and blogger Kevin Richert.

In the discussion, Critchfield talked about the recent approval of a plan for the University of Idaho to purchase the for-profit University of Phoenix for $550 million. They also reflected on her position on the State Board of Education, parents’ rights, financial literacy, school choice and how Idaho is investing millions of dollars in additional funding in our public schools.