Treefort Music Fest Is Planning To Bring The Music Back To Boise This Fall

Last week, Boise’s Treefort Music Fest announced 369 bands and musical acts set to play the event this September. It’s been a very tough period for musicians and live events.

After Treefort cancelled their March 2020 event due to COVID-19, last week's announcement gave indie music lovers in the Treasure Valley something to look forward to soon.

But the pandemic isn’t over. How are festival organizers adjusting things to keep the community safe? How are they planning when there's still uncertainty about where we'll be with COVID in the fall? Idaho Matters talks with Treefort Music Fest Director Eric Gilbert about how they're approaching their first festival in more than a year.

