Idaho Matters

Treefort Music Fest Is Planning To Bring The Music Back To Boise This Fall

Published April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
A music fan body surfs through at an indoor venue at Boise's Treefort Music Fest.
Peter Lovera
/
Treefort Music Fest
A music fan body surfs through at an indoor venue at Boise's Treefort Music Fest in 2017.

Last week, Boise’s Treefort Music Fest announced 369 bands and musical acts set to play the event this September. It’s been a very tough period for musicians and live events.

After Treefort cancelled their March 2020 event due to COVID-19, last week's announcement gave indie music lovers in the Treasure Valley something to look forward to soon.

But the pandemic isn’t over. How are festival organizers adjusting things to keep the community safe? How are they planning when there's still uncertainty about where we'll be with COVID in the fall? Idaho Matters talks with Treefort Music Fest Director Eric Gilbert about how they're approaching their first festival in more than a year.

Tags

Idaho MattersTreefort Music FestLive Music
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill