Idaho Matters Considers What The 2021 Oscars Signal, Plus What To Watch Now

Last weekend, the film "Nomadland" broke boundaries at the Oscars, when director Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color and first Asian-American woman to win best director. The film also took home Best Picture and other awards.

Listeners of Idaho Matters were likely quite familiar with "Nomadland" because of our resident film and TV critic George Prentice. He returns with more recommendations, including one that's apropos of Idaho news this week.

