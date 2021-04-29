© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Considers What The 2021 Oscars Signal, Plus What To Watch Now

Published April 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM MDT
APTOPIX 93rd Academy Awards - Press Room
Chris Pizzello/AP
/
Pool AP
Producers Peter Spears, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Last weekend, the film "Nomadland" broke boundaries at the Oscars, when director Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color and first Asian-American woman to win best director. The film also took home Best Picture and other awards.

Listeners of Idaho Matters were likely quite familiar with "Nomadland" because of our resident film and TV critic George Prentice. He returns with more recommendations, including one that's apropos of Idaho news this week.

Tags

Idaho MattersFilmTV
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill