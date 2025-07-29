Making wishes come true for the terminally ill

For more than a decade, Wish Granters has been helping to create lasting memories for terminally ill adults and their families.

Over the years, they’ve served hundreds of people, granting wishes across Ada, Canyon and Gem County, and now they’re looking to expand their reach even farther.

To talk more about this exciting change, Olivia Kviklys, the organization's marketing and events coordinator, and Kristin Jackson, the board president, joined Idaho Matters.