The Hearing That Led An Idaho GOP Lawmaker Accused Of Rape To Resign

UPDATE 2:49 p.m. Thursday: Since this was originally published, Rep. Ehlinger resigned from the legislature.

After a tense and often disturbing day of testimony, the Idaho House Ethics Committee unanimously voted Thursday morning to recommend censuring Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. The Lewiston Republican now will face the full House to decide his fate. After the decision, Governor Brad little released a statement in support of expelling the lawmaker.

House Ethics Committee members also admonished alleged intimidation of the 19-year-old staffer who says von Ehlinger sexually assaulted her. The young woman — who was an intern at the statehouse — testified during the hearing Wednesday, and after leaving the room lawmakers claim she was harassed by von Ehlinger supporters. It’s not clear who was involved in the reported intimidation, but three committee members called for an inquiry into the matter.

Idaho Matters gets caught up on this story with Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson, who has been covering the story from the state capitol building in Boise.

