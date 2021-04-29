© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

The Hearing That Led An Idaho GOP Lawmaker Accused Of Rape To Resign

Published April 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT
BOI_0429ethicsve01decision.jpeg
DARIN OSWALD
/
Idaho Statesman
The Idaho Ethics and House Policy Committee voted unanimously to expel fellow lawmaker Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger Thursday, April 29, 2021 after citing a pattern of sexual predation among Capitol Mall staff and subordinates.

UPDATE 2:49 p.m. Thursday: Since this was originally published, Rep. Ehlinger resigned from the legislature.

After a tense and often disturbing day of testimony, the Idaho House Ethics Committee unanimously voted Thursday morning to recommend censuring Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger. The Lewiston Republican now will face the full House to decide his fate. After the decision, Governor Brad little released a statement in support of expelling the lawmaker.

House Ethics Committee members also admonished alleged intimidation of the 19-year-old staffer who says von Ehlinger sexually assaulted her. The young woman — who was an intern at the statehouse — testified during the hearing Wednesday, and after leaving the room lawmakers claim she was harassed by von Ehlinger supporters. It’s not clear who was involved in the reported intimidation, but three committee members called for an inquiry into the matter.

Idaho Matters gets caught up on this story with Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson, who has been covering the story from the state capitol building in Boise.

Tags

Idaho Matters2021 LegislatureAaron von Ehlinger
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill