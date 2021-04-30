Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 30, 2021

Editor's note: This episode discusses sexual assault. If you are a survivor or know someone who is, there is help. Here's the number to the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

The Idaho Legislature has been in session for 110 days, making it one of the longest sessions in history. As lawmakers struggle to wrap up budgets before a possible shutdown, a tense and often disturbing House Ethics Committee hearing came into focus. On this edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable, we talk with our journalist panel about the resignation of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) who is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, as well as the trauma Jane Doe experienced at the capitol on Wednesday — resulting in the revocation of a statehouse reporter's press credentials.

Our journalist panel:

