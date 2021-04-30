© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 30, 2021

Published April 30, 2021 at 1:23 PM MDT
Day 1 Aaron von Ehlinger ethics trial committee members
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Members of the House ethics committee confer with their attorney, William Myers III, on the first day of a hearing into allegations that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) raped a volunteer staffer.

Editor's note: This episode discusses sexual assault. If you are a survivor or know someone who is, there is help. Here's the number to the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

The Idaho Legislature has been in session for 110 days, making it one of the longest sessions in history. As lawmakers struggle to wrap up budgets before a possible shutdown, a tense and often disturbing House Ethics Committee hearing came into focus. On this edition of the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable, we talk with our journalist panel about the resignation of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (R-Lewiston) who is accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, as well as the trauma Jane Doe experienced at the capitol on Wednesday — resulting in the revocation of a statehouse reporter's press credentials.

Our journalist panel:

  • Rebecca Boone of the AP
  • Christina Lords with the Idaho Capital Sun
  • Kevin Richert with Idaho Education News
  • Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television

