As Idaho Debates Curriculum Concerns, A Study Examines How History Is Taught In Schools

Published May 3, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT
BOI_0426h377senatestudents.jpeg
DARIN OSWALD
/
Idaho Statesman
Idaho students fill the gallery as H377 is debated and passed by the Idaho Senate Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise.

Across the country — and right here in Idaho — there is tremendous debate and much is being written about education and what our children should be taught in schools about American history, American government and what it means to be a responsible citizen in the U.S.

Like so many other conversations in our country right now is hotly debated and can be polarizing.

That’s why Bluum, a Boise-based education nonprofit, commissioned a veteran education journalist to profile four charter school networks actively engaged in the battle to educate and develop American citizens. Idaho Matters learns about this recently commissioned report from Bluum CEO Terry Ryan and education journalist Alan Gottlieb.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
