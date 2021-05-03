As Idaho Debates Curriculum Concerns, A Study Examines How History Is Taught In Schools

Across the country — and right here in Idaho — there is tremendous debate and much is being written about education and what our children should be taught in schools about American history, American government and what it means to be a responsible citizen in the U.S.

Like so many other conversations in our country right now is hotly debated and can be polarizing.

That’s why Bluum, a Boise-based education nonprofit, commissioned a veteran education journalist to profile four charter school networks actively engaged in the battle to educate and develop American citizens. Idaho Matters learns about this recently commissioned report from Bluum CEO Terry Ryan and education journalist Alan Gottlieb.

