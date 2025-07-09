© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 9, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 9, 2025 at 1:15 PM MDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference
Melissa Majchrzak
/
FR170919 AP

A coalition of doctors' groups and public health organizations, which includes the American Academy of Pediatrics, is suing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The lawsuit claims his approach to vaccine policy is putting public health at risk.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and co-author of the book “Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak”, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest health news.

If you have a public health question, send us an email at idahomatters@boisestate.edu.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableVaccination
