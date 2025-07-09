© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
How one Idaho illustrator became an Emmy Award winner

By Lucina Glynn
Published July 9, 2025 at 1:14 PM MDT
Yolanda Martinez

It’s not every day that someone wins an Emmy award, but one woman from Meridian has added the statuette to her shelf.

Yolanda Martinez, an illustrator at Curious Media Inc., recently took home the Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for her work on Cousin Hodie Playdate.

Designed specifically for neurodivergent kids, this fun game helps children recognize emotions and practice empathy, alongside the fan-favorite PBS Kids character Donkey Hodie.

Emmy Award winner Yolanda Martinez joined Idaho Matters to share the creative journey that led a children’s game to one of the biggest stages.

