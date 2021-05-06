© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Boise Music Week Lifts Up Voices For More Than 100 Years

Published May 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT

The past year has in many ways been defined by loss, and that includes the loss of live music. And among the things that we're looking forward to so much is beautiful music performed live by some of our favorite local artists.

And here in Idaho, that has to include Leta Harris Neustaedter.

Idaho Matters shares her interview from Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice on Boise Music Week, which is going on through May 15. The event has taken place for more than 100 years.

