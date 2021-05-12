Idaho Matters Answers Your Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15 (older teens and all adults were previously eligible). And a vaccine advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting Wednesday to make recommendations about how the vaccine should be used.

That means about 87% of people in the U.S. could soon be able eligible to get the vaccine. NPR reports people under 18 account for one of every 5 newly reported coronavirus infections.

Idaho Matters dives into this topic and much more on the latest edition of our medical roundtable. Our guests today: