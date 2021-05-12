© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Answers Your Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids

Published May 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT
Virus Outbreak New Jersey Vaccine
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J., Monday, April 19, 2021. New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning today; only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for teenagers younger than 18. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15 (older teens and all adults were previously eligible). And a vaccine advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting Wednesday to make recommendations about how the vaccine should be used.

That means about 87% of people in the U.S. could soon be able eligible to get the vaccine. NPR reports people under 18 account for one of every 5 newly reported coronavirus infections.

Idaho Matters dives into this topic and much more on the latest edition of our medical roundtable. Our guests today:

  • Dr. David Pate: current member of the governor's coronavirus task force
  • Dr. Birgitt Dau: infectious disease expert with Sawtooth Epidemiology
  • Dr. Laura McGeorge: St. Luke’s Health System Medical Director

