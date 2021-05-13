© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

How Can We Fix Our Biggest Problems? Idaho Matters Talks With Author Of New Book Of Solutions

Published May 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM MDT
China Huawei
Andy Wong/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browses her smartphone as a masked woman walks by the Huawei retail shop promoting it 5G network in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

From pandemics to populism, to the rise of artificial intelligence and gaping inequalities to climate change — humans are facing unprecedented challenges that threaten our very existence.

In the new book "Framers: Human Advantage In An Age Of Technology And Turmoil," the authors of the breakout bestseller “Big Data” are offering a reason to be optimistic. Author Viktor Mayer Schonberger joins Idaho Matters to talk about why humans have a unique ability to frame — or think in mental models — which means we can come up with solution that meet our moment in history.

Tags

Idaho MattersBooksTechnology
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette