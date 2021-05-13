How Can We Fix Our Biggest Problems? Idaho Matters Talks With Author Of New Book Of Solutions
From pandemics to populism, to the rise of artificial intelligence and gaping inequalities to climate change — humans are facing unprecedented challenges that threaten our very existence.
In the new book "Framers: Human Advantage In An Age Of Technology And Turmoil," the authors of the breakout bestseller “Big Data” are offering a reason to be optimistic. Author Viktor Mayer Schonberger joins Idaho Matters to talk about why humans have a unique ability to frame — or think in mental models — which means we can come up with solution that meet our moment in history.