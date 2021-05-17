A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma.

If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.

That’s because the Gem State doesn’t have enough space in its facilities to take care of these kids.

Idaho Matters talks with several leaders trying to fix this problem: CEO of the Idaho Youth Ranch Scott Curtis, Medical Director at St. Luke’s Children's Hospital Dr. Kenny Bramwell, Executive Director of the Idaho Federation of Families Ruth York and philanthropist Duane Stueckle.