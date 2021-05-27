© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
University Of Idaho Video Highlights Young Musical Talent Of Gem State

Published May 27, 2021 at 6:54 PM MDT

Each January, the University of Idaho music department invites high school bands from around the region to Moscow for a series of performances, clinics and master classes. The pandemic prevented that in-person experience this year. But the school of music was not going to be denied and they organized a virtual Bandfest, with a special piece composed and performed just for this occasion.

The final video is out Thursday and Idaho Matters is checking in with some of the people involved with the creation of this ambitious digital performance. Dr. Vanessa Sielert is the music director at the University of Idaho, Mark Thiel is the university's Director of Bands, and Dan Bukvich is the composer and bassoonist Zoey Pederson is from Meridian High School and clarinetist Spencer Baggerly plays clarinet at Caldwell's Vision Charter School.

