itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

How Boise Rock School Has Survived And Plans To Expand Despite The Pandemic

Published June 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM MDT
Boise Rock School.jpeg
Boise Rock School
/
via Facebook

Like so many arts nonprofits in Idaho, Boise Rock School has faced significant challenges during the pandemic. Challenges in keeping their staff and the kids who learn to play music from them safe, challenges in figuring out how to do rock n' roll remotely, and challenges in how to pay the bills and stay open.

Now — with COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults and kids as young as 12 — the school is gearing up to turn up the amps again in-person this summer, with some modifications. Idaho Matters checks-in with Ryan Peck, Boise Rock School co-founder and managing director.

Idaho MattersBoise Rock SchoolLive MusicArts
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
