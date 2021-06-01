How Boise Rock School Has Survived And Plans To Expand Despite The Pandemic

Like so many arts nonprofits in Idaho, Boise Rock School has faced significant challenges during the pandemic. Challenges in keeping their staff and the kids who learn to play music from them safe, challenges in figuring out how to do rock n' roll remotely, and challenges in how to pay the bills and stay open.

Now — with COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults and kids as young as 12 — the school is gearing up to turn up the amps again in-person this summer, with some modifications. Idaho Matters checks-in with Ryan Peck, Boise Rock School co-founder and managing director.

