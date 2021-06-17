The History Of Juneteenth In Idaho And Beyond

June 19, 1865 marked the final emancipation of slaves in the United States. Many Black Americans have celebrated this day for more than a hundred and fifty years.

Now that it's a federal holiday, Idaho Matters looks back on its history and what this day means for all Americans — in Idaho and around the country. Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo history professor Thanayi Jackson and Idaho Black History Museum Executive Director Phillip Thompson also share their personal connection to Juneteenth, and their hopes for the day going forward.

