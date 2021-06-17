© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The History Of Juneteenth In Idaho And Beyond

Published June 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM MDT
Juneteenth photo.jpeg
Austin History Center
/
Emancipation Day celebration, June 19, 1900 held in "East Woods" on East 24th Street. Mrs. Grace Murray Stephenson also kept a diary of the day's events which she sold to the San Francisco Chronicle.

June 19, 1865 marked the final emancipation of slaves in the United States. Many Black Americans have celebrated this day for more than a hundred and fifty years.

Now that it's a federal holiday, Idaho Matters looks back on its history and what this day means for all Americans — in Idaho and around the country. Cal Poly San Luis Obisbo history professor Thanayi Jackson and Idaho Black History Museum Executive Director Phillip Thompson also share their personal connection to Juneteenth, and their hopes for the day going forward.

Sasa Woodruff
With more than two decades in the broadcast news arena, Sáša has reported, produced and edited for major news outlets, including NPR, Public Radio International and American Public Media. She started her career in local TV stations in her hometown, Salt Lake City, Utah; there she produced daily news and TV documentaries.
