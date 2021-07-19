© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

After An Officer Involved Shooting In Boise, A Look At The Role Of Policing And Mental Health

Published July 19, 2021 at 3:05 PM MDT

Several high profile cases involving police related shootings and deaths sparked protests and debate nationwide about law enforcement and how police are trained to interact with people suffering from mental health issues.

And with a recent police involved shooting in Boise, these same questions are now being asked here in our area.

Idaho Matters checks in with two Boise State University professors about this issue: Lisa Bostaph and William King.

Idaho MattersBoise Police DepartmentPoliceMental Health
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
