After An Officer Involved Shooting In Boise, A Look At The Role Of Policing And Mental Health
Several high profile cases involving police related shootings and deaths sparked protests and debate nationwide about law enforcement and how police are trained to interact with people suffering from mental health issues.
And with a recent police involved shooting in Boise, these same questions are now being asked here in our area.
Idaho Matters checks in with two Boise State University professors about this issue: Lisa Bostaph and William King.