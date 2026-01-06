Idaho 44: Elmore - Community Canvas beautifies public spaces in Mountain Home

The Community Canvas project in Elmore County is bringing beauty to the walls of businesses, parks and sheds for free.

Brenda Raub sent us an email about Community Canvas of MoHo, created in part through the Mountain Home Arts Council. The project survives through community support with the goal of creating an always-open "museum without walls."

There are currently more than 200 creative murals created by a diverse community of artists. Raub joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.