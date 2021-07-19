© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Most Of Idaho Is In Drought. Here's Some Tips To Conserve Water

Published July 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM MDT

As of Sunday, the three reservoirs that hold the water that feeds the Boise River system were at just 55% capacity. One of the three — Arrowrock Dam — is at 21%. Drought is here in Idaho and across the West, and the Ada County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding two classes on how to hold on to some of that water.

For horse owners — or anyone who has a pasture — this Tuesday’s Zoom class looks at how best to conserve water for your land. And next Tuesday, it’s all about conserving water for your lawn or garden.

Idaho Matters talks with three people who know a lot about this topic: Jessica Harrold is the Program Coordinator with the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District, Gabrielle Krak is with Bee Wise Gardens and Alayne Blickle is with Horses For Clean Water.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
