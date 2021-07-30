'I Alone Can Fix It' - A Deep Dive Into The Final Year In The Trump White House

Two months after leaving office, Former President Donald Trump sat down with two reporters from The Washington Post. That interview became the basis for a new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catestrophic Final Year, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

"If George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice president," Trump told them, "I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me."

Idaho Matters spoke with reporter and co-author Carol Leonnig about the book and how the former President aimed to curate history.

