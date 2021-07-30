© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
'I Alone Can Fix It' - A Deep Dive Into The Final Year In The Trump White House

Published July 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM MDT
'I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catestrophic Final Year,' a new book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.
'I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catestrophic Final Year,' a new book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Two months after leaving office, Former President Donald Trump sat down with two reporters from The Washington Post. That interview became the basis for a new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catestrophic Final Year, by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

"If George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice president," Trump told them, "I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me."

Idaho Matters spoke with reporter and co-author Carol Leonnig about the book and how the former President aimed to curate history.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
