Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is hosting its first Annual Run/Walk for Safe Streets. The event is a fundraiser for Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s statewide programming efforts.

It's a combination in-person and virtual event, August 7th at the Boise Pavilion in Julia Davis Park, and virtual August 1st - August 6th, with prizes for participants. The Walk/Bike Alliance's Nina Schaeffer joins Idaho Matters to talk about the event.