Idaho Matters

At Least 8 People Have Died From Heat During Scorching Idaho Summer

Published August 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT
National Weather Service in Boise
The Boise area could break the the all-time record for the most number of 100°F days in a year by the end of the weekend. It's just one more instance of excessive heat during a scorching summer.

For the first time since June 18, the temperature at the Boise Airport was below 60 degrees Monday according to the National Weather Service. But beginning on Thursday, the Treasure Valley is expected to reach triple digits once again.

It’s a familiar feeling this summer as one heat wave seems to be followed by another and another.

And tragically, this scorching summer has killed some Idahoans. With the climate crisis here and a new UN report about how much hotter it could get, what lessons have we learned about who is most vulnerable in Idaho and how to protect them?

Idaho Matters talks with Idaho Statesman reporter Hayat Norimine about this.

Idaho MattersHeat 2021Climate ChangeDrought
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
