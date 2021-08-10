At Least 8 People Have Died From Heat During Scorching Idaho Summer

For the first time since June 18, the temperature at the Boise Airport was below 60 degrees Monday according to the National Weather Service. But beginning on Thursday, the Treasure Valley is expected to reach triple digits once again.

It’s a familiar feeling this summer as one heat wave seems to be followed by another and another.

And tragically, this scorching summer has killed some Idahoans. With the climate crisis here and a new UN report about how much hotter it could get, what lessons have we learned about who is most vulnerable in Idaho and how to protect them?

Idaho Matters talks with Idaho Statesman reporter Hayat Norimine about this.

