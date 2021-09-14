© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

How Does Your Garden Grow, Idaho? We Have Tips On Fall Harvesting And Growing In Boise

Published September 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM MDT
gold feather gardens facebook.jpeg
Jamie Brennan
Gold Feather Gardens, Facebook

So you planted an outdoor vegetable garden — maybe for the first time — and now it’s harvest time! But how do you know your zucchinis are ready, and what do you do with all of them? Are your tomatoes safe as morning chills creep in? Is there still time to grow another round of greens before it gets too cold?

Joining Idaho Matters to help us answer some of these green thumb questions is Jamie Brennan, who helps people in Boise get started on their gardening journey.

Tags

Idaho MattersGardeningAgriculture
