Idaho Matters

Treefort Music Fest Director Says Boise Event Can Be A Model For COVID-19 Safety

Published September 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM MDT
treefort2.jpg
Courtesy of Treefort Music Festival Facebook Page
Treefort attendee dancing in the crowd, wearing a mask and a 'COVID Clear' wristband.

Treefort Music Fest ended five days of music, yoga, stories, tech and much more early Monday morning. The festival took place throughout indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Boise. It was the largest event in the state that has required proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 tests. Masks were also required of festival-goers.

So how did all these COVID protocols go? And was the festival able to make enough money to keep the music playing for next year?

Treefort Festival Director Eric Gilbert joins Idaho Matters to break it down with us.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
