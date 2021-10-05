Navigating disillusionment as COVID-19 drags on

It’s been roughly a year and a half since the pandemic hit. We’ve seen lockdowns, school shutdowns, and vaccine rollouts. There’ve been times where things were looking up—and times where things were looking extremely grim.

It’s no surprise that many are feeling burned out and frustrated. It can be hard to unpack the question of 'why am I feeling this way, why am I feeling it now and how do I navigate that?'

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the 'why' is Shannon Fox, who works as a COVID-crisis community resource specialist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

To access resources, click here.

