Navigating disillusionment as COVID-19 drags on

Published October 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM MDT
Ken Fishman, Esther Wallach
Lynne Sladky/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo residents Ken Fishman, 81, left, and Esther Wallach, 82, right, hold hands as they wait in line for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. An ongoing study suggests that older American adults are showing resilience and perseverance despite struggles with loneliness and isolation during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

It’s been roughly a year and a half since the pandemic hit. We’ve seen lockdowns, school shutdowns, and vaccine rollouts. There’ve been times where things were looking up—and times where things were looking extremely grim.

It’s no surprise that many are feeling burned out and frustrated. It can be hard to unpack the question of 'why am I feeling this way, why am I feeling it now and how do I navigate that?'

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the 'why' is Shannon Fox, who works as a COVID-crisis community resource specialist with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

To access resources, click here.

