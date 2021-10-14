Author shares perspectives on finding hope in a difficult world

On March 11, 2020 while on the train home from work, Todd Doughty had an idea—put a list on Instagram of “happy-making things in a difficult world." Little did he know on that same day the World Health Organization would declare a global pandemic.

Fast forward 19 months and this little list has turned into a book, with the lists and inspiration we need in this world right now.

Todd doughty joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his new book Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World.