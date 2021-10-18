© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho child care shortage straining not only families, but businesses

Published October 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT
Phil Murphy
Mary Altaffer/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo Pre-K teacher Vera Csizmadia teaches 3-and 4-year-old students in her classroom at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center in Palisades Park, N.J. As Democrats push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, they are promising historic investments across all levels of education. The proposal includes universal prekindergarten, two years of free community college and expanded child care subsidies, among others. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Child care resources across our state have been shrinking—which has led to fewer options for working families. And many childhood experts say we are now at a point of crisis in Idaho.

Beth Oppenheimer, Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, and Alex Labeau, Executive Director of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, join Idaho Matters today to discuss how these shortages are impacting Idaho businesses.

Tags

Idaho MattersChild CareLaborIdaho Business
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette