Idaho child care shortage straining not only families, but businesses
Child care resources across our state have been shrinking—which has led to fewer options for working families. And many childhood experts say we are now at a point of crisis in Idaho.
Beth Oppenheimer, Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, and Alex Labeau, Executive Director of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, join Idaho Matters today to discuss how these shortages are impacting Idaho businesses.