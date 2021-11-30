© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

How Idaho became the "potato state" and embraced the spud

Published November 30, 2021 at 1:55 PM MST
Idaho Matters learns about "Spud Country,” Outdoor Idaho’s newest episode on Idaho Public Television. IPTV producers Lauren Melink and Bill Manny go behind-the-scenes of the documentary and discuss the cultural and economic value of the mighty spud with Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould.

"Spud Country" airs Dec. 5 on Idaho Public Television. Have a potato recipe you want to share? Email Lauren Melink: lauren.melink@idahoptv.org

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
