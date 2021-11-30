How Idaho became the "potato state" and embraced the spud
Idaho Matters learns about "Spud Country,” Outdoor Idaho’s newest episode on Idaho Public Television. IPTV producers Lauren Melink and Bill Manny go behind-the-scenes of the documentary and discuss the cultural and economic value of the mighty spud with Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould.
"Spud Country" airs Dec. 5 on Idaho Public Television. Have a potato recipe you want to share? Email Lauren Melink: lauren.melink@idahoptv.org