United Way program aims to help Idaho kids whose reading skills fell behind during COVID
When the pandemic hit almost two years ago, everything from work to school went virtual. The United Way Treasure Valley wanted to help kids who needed assistance with reading while doing school from home, so they created the Reading Pals Program to provide online tutoring that partners adult volunteers with elementary-aged students.
Idaho Matters learns from Executive Director of the United Way Treasure Valley Nora Carpenter how this program is helping students now, even after a return to the classroom.