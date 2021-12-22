A look at equity and barriers facing Idaho's Latinx communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has forced us to see and rethink quite a lot. It has brought into focus some of the barriers and blind spots in our healthcare system, and how marginalized groups suffer because of that. We’ve heard repeatedly over the past two years how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected many people – including those in the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

On the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable, our panel of experts talk about how the pandemic has affected us and answer listener questions about COVID-19. In this special episode, we’re doing something a little different. We’re crossing over — from audio to video — in both English and Spanish.

Our guests:

