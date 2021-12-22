© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

A look at equity and barriers facing Idaho's Latinx communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

Published December 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST
Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 10.28.26 AM.png
Boise State Public Radio
/
Idaho Matters produced a special episode of our Doctors Roundtable looking at public health equity and engagement with Latinx communities in the Gem State.

The pandemic has forced us to see and rethink quite a lot. It has brought into focus some of the barriers and blind spots in our healthcare system, and how marginalized groups suffer because of that. We’ve heard repeatedly over the past two years how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected many people – including those in the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

On the Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable, our panel of experts talk about how the pandemic has affected us and answer listener questions about COVID-19. In this special episode, we’re doing something a little different. We’re crossing over — from audio to video — in both English and Spanish.

Our guests:

  • Dr. David Pate, Idaho Coronavirus Task Force
  • Dr. Alejandro Necochea, St. Luke’s Health System
  • Diana Gomez Romero, St. Luke’s Health System
  • J.J. Saldaña, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
  • Benjamin Reed, Lee Family Broadcasting

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19LatinoOmicron variantCOVID-19 VaccineDoctors Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Paul Stribling
Paul is Boise State Public Radio’s Program Director. He oversees all of the on-air and online content for Boise State Public Radio News, Boise State Public Radio Music, and associated stations. He helps ensure that all of the stations sound their very best. BSPR News has become an important news resource in the region and consistently ranks high in key audience metrics both locally and nationally.
See stories by Paul Stribling
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright