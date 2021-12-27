© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho doctor looks back at second year of COVID-19 in the Gem State

Published December 27, 2021 at 1:10 PM MST
A ground-breaking vaccine came out to fend off COVID-19, but Idaho's rollout was choppy and a deadly delta variant surge took many lives — primarily among the unvaccinated. Fast-forward to the end of the year, and the state's case numbers are down but a highly contagious omicron variant is knocking at our door.

Regular guest Dr. David Pate — the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force — helps Idaho Matters look back at another challenging year in public health.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
