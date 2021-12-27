Idaho doctor looks back at second year of COVID-19 in the Gem State

A ground-breaking vaccine came out to fend off COVID-19, but Idaho's rollout was choppy and a deadly delta variant surge took many lives — primarily among the unvaccinated. Fast-forward to the end of the year, and the state's case numbers are down but a highly contagious omicron variant is knocking at our door.

Regular guest Dr. David Pate — the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a member of the governor's coronavirus task force — helps Idaho Matters look back at another challenging year in public health.