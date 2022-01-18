Boise Schools trustee talks all-day kindergarten and state funding gaps

Many Idaho school districts aren’t waiting for the legislature to decide on all-day kindergarten, but instead are finding ways to make it happen on their own. The Boise School District is the latest district to jump on board.

During its January meeting the board unanimously approved the measure to offer all day kindergarten throughout the district beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Beth Oppenheimer is a Boise School Board trustee, as well as the Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. She talks with Idaho Matters about why she thinks state funding for all-day kindergarten is necessary to prepare the next generation.