Boise Schools trustee talks all-day kindergarten and state funding gaps

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Harper Shea (5), raises her hand during her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Many Idaho school districts aren’t waiting for the legislature to decide on all-day kindergarten, but instead are finding ways to make it happen on their own. The Boise School District is the latest district to jump on board.

During its January meeting the board unanimously approved the measure to offer all day kindergarten throughout the district beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Beth Oppenheimer is a Boise School Board trustee, as well as the Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. She talks with Idaho Matters about why she thinks state funding for all-day kindergarten is necessary to prepare the next generation.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
