Idaho Matters

How a modern militia is making inroads on a liberal part of Washington

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST
download.jpeg
Heath Druzin
/
PostIndustrial
Matt Marshall, the founder of the Washington III Percent militia, shows off his sidearm during a militia rally on Whidbey Island, Wash., in October 2020.

This month, we’re taking a look at the modern militia movement in the United States as portrayed in a new podcast called “Extremely American.” So far, podcast host Heath Druzin has taken us to Pennsylvania and Idaho.

Today Idaho Matters is headed to a usually liberal part of Washington state where the patriot movement is taking hold. South Whidbey Island is perhaps an unexpected place to find a growing militia presence, but far-right activists there are taking aim at local elections.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters
