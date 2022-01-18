How a modern militia is making inroads on a liberal part of Washington

This month, we’re taking a look at the modern militia movement in the United States as portrayed in a new podcast called “Extremely American.” So far, podcast host Heath Druzin has taken us to Pennsylvania and Idaho.

Today Idaho Matters is headed to a usually liberal part of Washington state where the patriot movement is taking hold. South Whidbey Island is perhaps an unexpected place to find a growing militia presence, but far-right activists there are taking aim at local elections.

