Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Jan. 21, 2022

Published January 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST
Omicron continued to rage out of control this week in Idaho and schools are trying, and often failing, to stay open. The Idaho Legislature is in full swing as lawmakers debated a massive $600 million tax cut bill and put Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on center stage over legal bills. All-day kindergarten is still making news at the Capitol and another Add the Words bill, designed to stop discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, was introduced. Lawmakers also want to stop Boise's rental fee cap and the capitol city faces a tort claim.

Our Reporter Roundtable considers these issues and more this week on Idaho Matters. Our panel today:

  • Kevin Richert, Idaho EdNews
  • Margaret Carmel, Boise Dev
  • Joe Parris, KTVB-TV
  • Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho MattersOmicron variant2022 LegislatureBoise Growth
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
