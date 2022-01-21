Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Jan. 21, 2022

Omicron continued to rage out of control this week in Idaho and schools are trying, and often failing, to stay open. The Idaho Legislature is in full swing as lawmakers debated a massive $600 million tax cut bill and put Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on center stage over legal bills. All-day kindergarten is still making news at the Capitol and another Add the Words bill, designed to stop discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, was introduced. Lawmakers also want to stop Boise's rental fee cap and the capitol city faces a tort claim.

