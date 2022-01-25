© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho survey shows statewide anxiety about the speed of growth, support for all-day kindergarten

Published January 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
idaho_sign_jimmyemerson.jpg
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A little more than a quarter of Idahoans have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. That’s according to the latest Idaho Public Policy Survey from Boise State University. The seventh annual report asked a range of questions to help determine what motivates people who call the Gem State home, and potentially influence policy at the statehouse.

Idaho Matters talks with two of the people behind the Boise State survey: Matthew May is the Survey Research Director at the School of Public service and Vanessa Fry is the Interim Director of the Idaho Policy Institute.

Tags

Idaho MattersBoise State Annual SurveySurveyGrowthFull Day KindergartenCOVID-19
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill