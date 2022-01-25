Idaho survey shows statewide anxiety about the speed of growth, support for all-day kindergarten

A little more than a quarter of Idahoans have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. That’s according to the latest Idaho Public Policy Survey from Boise State University. The seventh annual report asked a range of questions to help determine what motivates people who call the Gem State home, and potentially influence policy at the statehouse.

Idaho Matters talks with two of the people behind the Boise State survey: Matthew May is the Survey Research Director at the School of Public service and Vanessa Fry is the Interim Director of the Idaho Policy Institute.