Idaho Matters

New podcast explores how women are leading sustainable ranching in Idaho and beyond

Published February 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST
There’s been a lot of focus on the ranching industry in recent years, particularly when it comes to its impact on climate change. But family-owned non-corporate ranches have been under pressure for a long time, and some say it’s not fair to paint all ranching with the same brush.

Idaho Matters has a sneak peak of Boise State Public Radio's new podcast called 'Women’s Work,' which takes an in-depth look at how women ranchers are leading the charge in sustainable and regenerative ranching. You can subscribe to the podcast newsletter here, and be sure to refresh your podcast feed Wednesday for the first episode.

Idaho MattersRanchingClimate ChangeSustainabilityPodcasts
