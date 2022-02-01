Researching climate change and finding concrete solutions for Idaho at Boise State

Everyday, we hear a lot about the dangers of climate change and how it’s impacting everything from wildfires to flooding to melting glaciers. These stories are scary and depressing and often don’t include any remedy to the problem.

Dr. Jen Pierce is a professor at Boise State’s Department of Geosciences and she studies the effects of climate change in Idaho, and she looks at real solutions.

Idaho Matters talks with Pierce about her research, ahead of her appearance as the guest speaker at Thursday’s virtual Fettuccine Forum — a lively educational series from Boise’s Arts and History Department.