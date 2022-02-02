Treasure Valley doctors say omicron isn't over after a second Idaho child dies of COVID-19

Omicron and its new variant could be hitting kids harder than previous strains. Dr. David Pate tells Idaho Matters that there are some theories why that might be the case. Pate is the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the governor's coronavirus task force. In Idaho, the number of kids in the hospital with COVID-19 is higher than any other time during the pandemic.

Also, Dr. Patrice Burgess makes a special plea for Idaho Matters listeners to give blood. Burgess is the Executive Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and chair of the Governor's Vaccine Advisory Task Force. Calling it a “blood shortage that we’ve never seen before” Dr. Burgess says Idaho desperately needs people to donate blood.

Dr. Pate also weighed in on kids face masks and how to figure out if a mask is safe. When in doubt, he relies on the Mask Nerd to help pick out masks for his family, especially for kids.