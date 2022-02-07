© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

A new collaboration helps Idaho renters at risk of eviction stay in their homes

Published February 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM MST
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing cost of rent in the Treasure Valley, more and more people are facing eviction and homelessness.

Last year there were nearly 900 eviction hearings in the valley and 2,500 people were left without a place to live.

In an effort to help those at risk of eviction in Idaho, a new collaboration has emerged. With the help of a roughly $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Idaho Legal Aid, Jesse Tree and other groups are working together to help stop evictions and housing insecurity in the Mountain West.

Idaho Matters learns more about this new effort from Sunrise Ayers, Deputy Director of Idaho Legal Aid and Ali Rabe who is the executive director of Jesse Tree.

Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
