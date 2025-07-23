Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 23, 2025

In a rare disclosure, the White House officials announced that President Trump was diagnosed with a common chronic vein condition.

The revelation is offering an unusual glimpse into the health of the oldest person ever elected to the U.S. presidency. And it’s also raising questions about what the condition is, how common it is, and whether it means there could be other underlying health issues.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest in health news.