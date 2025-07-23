© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: July 23, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:53 PM MDT
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally, July 31, 2024.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally, July 31, 2024.

In a rare disclosure, the White House officials announced that President Trump was diagnosed with a common chronic vein condition.

The revelation is offering an unusual glimpse into the health of the oldest person ever elected to the U.S. presidency. And it’s also raising questions about what the condition is, how common it is, and whether it means there could be other underlying health issues.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest in health news.

Idaho Matters Donald TrumpDoctors RoundtableCOVID-19
