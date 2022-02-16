© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho deactivates crisis standards of care but Omicron still spreading rapidly

Published February 16, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
A wheelchair and blood pressure cuff are in the foreground. A van with an open side door are in the background.
Saint Alphonsus Health System
/
St. Alphonsus uses Wandervans like this one as mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to visit churches, schools, and community centers throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The retrofitted vans include refrigeration to keep vaccines cold while traveling.

Crisis standards of care have once again been deactivated in Idaho. As of Tuesday, Idaho Health and Welfare officials said the omicron wave is starting to slow, but hospitals are still facing large numbers of severely ill patients.

Joining Idaho Matters are Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Casi Wyatt, an infectious diseases physician with training in epidemiology, who works at Sawtooth Epidemiology & Infectious Diseases and is a partner with St. Alphonsus Health System.

Tags

Idaho Matters Omicron variantDoctors RoundtableCOVID-19 Vaccine
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright