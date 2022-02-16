Idaho deactivates crisis standards of care but Omicron still spreading rapidly

Crisis standards of care have once again been deactivated in Idaho. As of Tuesday, Idaho Health and Welfare officials said the omicron wave is starting to slow, but hospitals are still facing large numbers of severely ill patients.

Joining Idaho Matters are Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Casi Wyatt , an infectious diseases physician with training in epidemiology, who works at Sawtooth Epidemiology & Infectious Diseases and is a partner with St. Alphonsus Health System.